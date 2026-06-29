TVS Motor raises R and D to ₹1,254cr for electrification Auto Jun 29, 2026

TVS Motor is going all-in on electric mobility, boosting its R and D spend to ₹1,254 crore this year, almost double what it spent two years ago.

Chairman and Managing Director Sudarshan Venu says the investment will help more than 2,000 engineers focus on electrification, connected platforms, and AI-driven design.