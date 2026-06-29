TVS Motor raises R and D to ₹1,254cr for electrification
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TVS Motor is going all-in on electric mobility, boosting its R and D spend to ₹1,254 crore this year, almost double what it spent two years ago.
Chairman and Managing Director Sudarshan Venu says the investment will help more than 2,000 engineers focus on electrification, connected platforms, and AI-driven design.
TVS Motor posts ₹47,270cr revenue
This year saw TVS roll out new rides like the Apache RTX 300 adventure bike and Orbiter electric scooter.
It also powered 97% of its Indian operations with renewable energy, avoiding 76,000 tons of carbon emissions.
On top of that, TVS hit a sales record with 5.89 million vehicles sold and revenue soaring to ₹47,270 crore.