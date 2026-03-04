TVS overtakes Yamaha to become world's 3rd-largest 2-wwler maker

A surge in Indian sales (up 16.9%) played a big part, especially with scooters hitting record numbers and over 3 lakh electric vehicles sold—making TVS a real force in EVs. Exports also mattered, with TVS emerging as Africa 's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer.

TVS aims for even bigger production boost

After breaking into the global top three (a rare feat for an Indian company), TVS is aiming even higher: production is approaching around 5 lakh units and TVS is reviewing further expansion of electric two-wheeler manufacturing and bringing on ex-Jaguar Land Rover engineer Nick Rogers to boost its Norton brand.

Meanwhile, Yamaha struggled with slow demand in Europe and the US, giving TVS room to shine.