TVS overtakes Yamaha to become world's 3rd-largest 2-wwler maker
TVS Motor just pulled off a major win—selling 5.46 million two-wheelers worldwide in 2025, up a huge 20.7% from 2024.
This leap pushed TVS past Yamaha to become the third-largest two-wheeler maker on the planet, right behind Honda and Hero MotoCorp.
Record EV sales in India
A surge in Indian sales (up 16.9%) played a big part, especially with scooters hitting record numbers and over 3 lakh electric vehicles sold—making TVS a real force in EVs.
Exports also mattered, with TVS emerging as Africa's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer.
TVS aims for even bigger production boost
After breaking into the global top three (a rare feat for an Indian company), TVS is aiming even higher: production is approaching around 5 lakh units and TVS is reviewing further expansion of electric two-wheeler manufacturing and bringing on ex-Jaguar Land Rover engineer Nick Rogers to boost its Norton brand.
Meanwhile, Yamaha struggled with slow demand in Europe and the US, giving TVS room to shine.