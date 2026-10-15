TVS Raider 125 becomes 1st 125-cc bike with traction control
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TVS just made its Raider 125 even cooler by adding traction control, the first time you'll see this tech in a 125-cc bike.
It's available on the TFT DD and SXC DD variants, giving riders better grip and stability, especially on rough roads.
TVS also threw in an emergency brake warning and a faster USB-C charger for good measure.
TVS Raider starts just over ₹1L
The Raider keeps its trusty 124.8-cc engine (11.2hp/11.75 Nm) and familiar design but now gets a wider rear tire for extra stability, great if you're often riding uneven streets.
Top variants come with dual-disc brakes and single-channel ABS for safer stops.
Prices start at just over ₹1 lakh, and you'll find it soon at TVS dealerships across India.