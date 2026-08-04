TVS revises scooter prices, Orbiter V1 sees biggest ₹11,000 rise
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TVS revised prices across much of its scooter lineup, both electric and petrol.
The biggest jump is on the Orbiter V1, which is now ₹11,000 more expensive.
The iQube 3.5 kWh variant also got a ₹9,000 hike, while the 3.1 kWh version stays the same.
Jupiter up ₹575-₹2,410, Ntorq up ₹850
Jupiter 110 models are now pricier by ₹575 to ₹1,950 (now starting at ₹73,975), and Jupiter 125 variants went up by as much as ₹2,410 (now from ₹81,110).
For Ntorq fans: the Disc version is now at ₹83,350 and the Race Edition at ₹88,800, both up by ₹850.