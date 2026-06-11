TVS achieves 1M electric scooter sales milestone

Sales trajectory

Journey to 10 lakh sales

The journey from one lakh to 10 lakh sales has been a tale of rapid growth for TVS. The first lakh iQube retail sales took over three years, while the next one was achieved in just 10 months. The company crossed the three-lakh mark in April 2024, after which its growth rate increased significantly. The jump from three to seven lakh units took just 17 months, and another jump from seven to eight lakh units was completed in October-December 2025.