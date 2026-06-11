TVS achieves 1M electric scooter sales milestone
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has achieved a major milestone by selling over 10 lakh electric scooters in India. The achievement includes the iQube and Orbiter models, as per data from Vahan on June 11, 2026. The company is only the second EV manufacturer after Ola Electric to achieve this feat. TVS Motor Company entered the electric two-wheeler market in January 2020 and has since witnessed phenomenal growth in its EV segment.
Sales trajectory
Journey to 10 lakh sales
The journey from one lakh to 10 lakh sales has been a tale of rapid growth for TVS. The first lakh iQube retail sales took over three years, while the next one was achieved in just 10 months. The company crossed the three-lakh mark in April 2024, after which its growth rate increased significantly. The jump from three to seven lakh units took just 17 months, and another jump from seven to eight lakh units was completed in October-December 2025.
Market dominance
Growing market share
Along with its volume growth, TVS's market share in the electric two-wheeler segment has also grown steadily. From 1% in 2020 to over 20% in 2023 (1,77,024 units), the company has witnessed massive growth. In 2025, it became the segment's number one player with a whopping sale of 3,15,083 units. The year 2026 is shaping up to be even better for TVS as it has already delivered over two lakh units this year alone.
Sales forecast
Record-breaking month
TVS set its best-ever single-month sales record in May 2026 with over 51,000 units sold. This is the second-highest monthly sales number ever recorded by an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, after Ola Electric's 53,647 units in May 2024. At its current daily run rate of about 1,361 units, TVS could cross the five-lakh annual sales milestone for the first time this year.