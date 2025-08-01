TVS tops July 2023's electric 2-wheeler sales chart: Report

Bajaj and Ola both slipped in numbers—Bajaj down nearly 15%, Ola about 8%. Greaves Electric also dipped slightly. On the flip side, Ather Energy grew registrations by 15%, and Hero Motocorp jumped an impressive 37%, showing some brands are still charging ahead.

TVS's total sales rose by 29% YoY

TVS didn't just lead in EVs; its total sales across all vehicles rose by 29% year-on-year.

Even with supply chain hiccups for EV parts, their electric sales nudged up by 10%.

Plus, TVS set a new record for exports—a sign that demand is revving up both at home and abroad.

