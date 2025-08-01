TVS tops July 2023's electric 2-wheeler sales chart: Report
July 2023 saw a slight dip in India's electric two-wheeler registrations, dropping 3.5% from June to just under 89,000 units.
Still, TVS Motor led the pack with over 20,000 registered e-scooters, holding off Bajaj and Ola Electric.
Ather and Hero were the only brands to grow
Bajaj and Ola both slipped in numbers—Bajaj down nearly 15%, Ola about 8%. Greaves Electric also dipped slightly.
On the flip side, Ather Energy grew registrations by 15%, and Hero Motocorp jumped an impressive 37%, showing some brands are still charging ahead.
TVS's total sales rose by 29% YoY
TVS didn't just lead in EVs; its total sales across all vehicles rose by 29% year-on-year.
Even with supply chain hiccups for EV parts, their electric sales nudged up by 10%.
Plus, TVS set a new record for exports—a sign that demand is revving up both at home and abroad.
