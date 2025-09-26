Next Article
TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty Alloy launched: Check features, price
Auto
TVS just dropped a fresh version of its classic XL 100 moped—the Heavy Duty Alloy.
Priced at ₹59,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this new ride stands out with alloy wheels and tubeless tires for the first time in the lineup.
It also gets an LED headlight and comes in three colors: red, blue, and gray.
Key details of moped
The XL 100 Heavy Duty Alloy keeps its trusted 99.7cc engine, delivering 4.3hp and 6.5Nm of torque.
The new alloy wheels not only look good but make fixing flats easier—a nice touch for daily riders.
Weighing in at 89kg, it's as sturdy as ever.
While there aren't direct rivals right now, the electric Kinetic e-Luna offers a similar vibe if you're thinking green.