TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty Alloy launched: Check features, price

The XL 100 Heavy Duty Alloy keeps its trusted 99.7cc engine, delivering 4.3hp and 6.5Nm of torque.

The new alloy wheels not only look good but make fixing flats easier—a nice touch for daily riders.

Weighing in at 89kg, it's as sturdy as ever.

While there aren't direct rivals right now, the electric Kinetic e-Luna offers a similar vibe if you're thinking green.