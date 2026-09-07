Why 2-wheeler makers in India are in a fix
What's the story
Two-wheeler manufacturers in India are facing a complex rural stocking challenge ahead of the festive season. This is mainly because rural markets contribute over half of the industry's sales. However, consumer preferences in these markets can vary widely, making it difficult for companies to determine the right product mix for their inventory.
Market diversity
Rural market dynamics
The rural market for two-wheelers is not a monolith. It varies from state to state, with some states preferring entry-level motorcycles while others opt for higher-capacity bikes or scooters.
Electric vehicles (EVs) further complicate this mix.
This diversity is significant as rural markets accounted for 55% of all two-wheeler registrations in the first half of 2026, compared with just 32% in urban areas and 13% in metros.
Economic impact
Potential risks to purchasing power
A senior official from a two-wheeler company said that the concentration of EV demand in select states, along with food inflation and uneven rainfall, could affect purchasing power.
This makes getting the product mix right even more critical this festive season.
However, these are still downside risks rather than indications of a possible decline in two-wheeler sales during this festive period, industry experts have said.
Market resilience
Hero MotoCorp reports positive growth amid challenges
Despite the challenges, Hero MotoCorp has reported an 18% growth in domestic internal-combustion-engine retail sales for August.
The company attributes this growth to a more flexible supply-chain ecosystem that can respond quickly to festive demand.
Ravi Bhatia, President of JATO Dynamics India, highlighted the diversity of rural markets and said manufacturers must ensure they have the right product in place ahead of the festive season.
Inventory management
Achieving the right product mix
With multiple variants, colors, and diverse customer preferences across rural markets, achieving the perfect product mix at every dealership is nearly impossible.
However, according to leading automotive dealer Vinkesh Gulati, "OEMs and dealers plan inventory by analyzing the previous three months' sales trends, regional preferences, and anticipated festive demand."
He added that despite these challenges, a well-planned OEM with strong market understanding can achieve around 80-85% accuracy in providing dealers with the right product and inventory mix.