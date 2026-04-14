Uber and Nuro testing Lucid Gravity robotaxis in San Francisco
Uber and Nuro are now testing their robotaxis in San Francisco, using Lucid Gravity SUVs packed with self-driving tech.
For now, only select Uber employees can book these rides through the app, and there is a human safety operator on board to keep things running smoothly.
This is all part of Uber's big $300 million investment in Lucid, and they agreed to buy at least 20,000 of these SUVs over the next six years, with a public launch planned later this year.
Nuro deploys 100 test vehicles nationwide
Uber wants to build a premium robotaxi service with Nuro's help.
The Lucid Gravity SUVs use NVIDIA-powered brains and production is expected to begin by late 2026.
Nuro has already sent out 100 vehicles across the US for real-world testing, focusing on how well the tech handles tricky stuff like pickups and drop-offs.