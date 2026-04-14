Uber and Nuro testing Lucid Gravity robotaxis in San Francisco Auto Apr 14, 2026

Uber and Nuro are now testing their robotaxis in San Francisco, using Lucid Gravity SUVs packed with self-driving tech.

For now, only select Uber employees can book these rides through the app, and there is a human safety operator on board to keep things running smoothly.

This is all part of Uber's big $300 million investment in Lucid, and they agreed to buy at least 20,000 of these SUVs over the next six years, with a public launch planned later this year.