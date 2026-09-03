Uber launches Wayve's 1st commercial self driving service in London
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Uber and Wayve just rolled out Wayve's first commercial public service in London.
You may now be offered a trip in one of 15 Ford Mustang Mach-Es, powered by Wayve's AI, straight from the Uber app at normal fares.
These self-driving cars can travel anywhere within London except to the airports, and every ride has a trained safety driver holding a private hire license from Transport for London on board, so you're in good hands.
Driverless Wayve tech awaits UK approval
Wayve's tech has been trained on London's tricky streets for years, letting cars navigate without preset maps.
For now, a human is still behind the wheel, but fully driverless rides are coming once UK regulators give the green light.
When that happens, keep an eye out for Nissan LEAFs joining the fleet!