Uber launches Wayve's 1st commercial self driving service in London

Uber and Wayve just rolled out Wayve's first commercial public service in London.

You may now be offered a trip in one of 15 Ford Mustang Mach-Es, powered by Wayve's AI, straight from the Uber app at normal fares.

These self-driving cars can travel anywhere within London except to the airports, and every ride has a trained safety driver holding a private hire license from Transport for London on board, so you're in good hands.