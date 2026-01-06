Uber, Lucid and Nuro debut next-gen robotaxi at CES
What's the story
Uber, in partnership with Lucid Motors and Nuro, has unveiled a production-intent version of their innovative robotaxi. The vehicle was showcased at the ongoing 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This comes after a development process that lasted more than half a year, during which Uber invested $300 million into Lucid and committed to purchasing 20,000 of its electric vehicles (EVs).
Launch details
Robotaxi to launch in San Francisco this year
The newly unveiled robotaxi is already being tested on public roads. A commercial service is expected to start in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year. The vehicle is based on the Lucid Gravity SUV and comes with high-resolution cameras, solid-state lidar sensors, and radars integrated into its body and roof-mounted "halo."
Tech integration
Robotaxi's autonomy package powered by NVIDIA
The robotaxi's autonomy package is powered by NVIDIA's Drive AGX Thor computer. The roof-mounted "halo" also features integrated LED lights to help riders identify their vehicle, much like Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace SUVs. Unlike Waymo, which has to integrate autonomous tech into its vehicles after delivery, the additional tech for this robotaxi is added during the manufacturing process at Lucid Motors' Casa Grande factory in Arizona.
UI features
User interface and ride experience
The rear passenger screen provides an isometric graphical view of the robotaxi navigating through city streets, showing nearby cars and pedestrians. It also displays standard information like estimated drop-off time, remaining ride time, climate controls, music controls, rider support buttons, and pull-over commands. The front passenger screen displays similar information on a larger central touchscreen display. After final validation of the robotaxi later this year, true production versions will start rolling off Lucid's factory lines in Arizona.