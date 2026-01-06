Uber, Lucid and Nuro debut next-gen robotaxi at CES

Uber , in partnership with Lucid Motors and Nuro, has unveiled a production-intent version of their innovative robotaxi. The vehicle was showcased at the ongoing 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) . This comes after a development process that lasted more than half a year, during which Uber invested $300 million into Lucid and committed to purchasing 20,000 of its electric vehicles (EVs).

Launch details Robotaxi to launch in San Francisco this year The newly unveiled robotaxi is already being tested on public roads. A commercial service is expected to start in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year. The vehicle is based on the Lucid Gravity SUV and comes with high-resolution cameras, solid-state lidar sensors, and radars integrated into its body and roof-mounted "halo."

Tech integration Robotaxi's autonomy package powered by NVIDIA The robotaxi's autonomy package is powered by NVIDIA's Drive AGX Thor computer. The roof-mounted "halo" also features integrated LED lights to help riders identify their vehicle, much like Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace SUVs. Unlike Waymo, which has to integrate autonomous tech into its vehicles after delivery, the additional tech for this robotaxi is added during the manufacturing process at Lucid Motors' Casa Grande factory in Arizona.