Uber, MOIA America begin self-driving van tests in Los Angeles

MOIA America rebrands, California permits required

To make this work, Uber and MOIA America have set up a new operations hub in Los Angeles, no surprise, since the city loves its cars and is open to new technology.

The company recently rebranded from Volkswagen ADMT, and the name change is meant to reflect the connection between its US and European operations.

Before you can actually hail one of these robotaxis, though, they'll need to clear California's regulatory hurdles and get official permits.