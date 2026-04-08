Uber, MOIA America begin self-driving van tests in Los Angeles
Uber and Volkswagen's MOIA America are rolling out self-driving electric vans in Los Angeles, aiming to launch their robotaxi service by late 2026.
Testing is set to begin in the next few weeks with about 10 vans, with safety operators on board for now, and they plan to eventually scale to more than 100 vehicles.
If all goes well, fully driverless rides could arrive in Los Angeles as early as 2027.
MOIA America rebrands, California permits required
To make this work, Uber and MOIA America have set up a new operations hub in Los Angeles, no surprise, since the city loves its cars and is open to new technology.
The company recently rebranded from Volkswagen ADMT, and the name change is meant to reflect the connection between its US and European operations.
Before you can actually hail one of these robotaxis, though, they'll need to clear California's regulatory hurdles and get official permits.
Uber pursues global autonomous partnerships
This move is part of Uber's global strategy: they're teaming up with partners worldwide to bring more autonomous vehicles into cities everywhere, hoping to keep ridesharing fresh (and competitive) for the future.