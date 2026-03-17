Uber, NVIDIA plan robotaxi rollout in 28 cities by 2028

Uber Technologies and NVIDIA have announced a partnership to deploy a fleet of robotaxis on the ride-hailing network. The deployment will start in Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2027, and expand to 28 cities worldwide by 2028. The autonomous vehicles will be powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion platform and Alpamayo AI model, which is designed to handle complex road scenarios.

Implementation plan Initial phase involves data-collection vehicles The initial phase of the robotaxi rollout will involve data-collection vehicles. These will be used to train the system on city-specific driving conditions. This will then be followed by operator-supervised launches and eventually fully driverless Level 4 operations. The companies plan to expand this service across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia as part of a larger effort to bring autonomous ride-hailing into mainstream use.

Vision statement Uber's strategy in the autonomous vehicle space Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that the partnership with NVIDIA is aimed at supporting a "multi-player" autonomous vehicle ecosystem on the company's platform. This comes as more developers and automakers are bringing robotaxi services to market. The collaboration with NVIDIA fits into Uber's strategy of forming partnerships in the autonomous vehicle space, instead of developing its own technology.

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