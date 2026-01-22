Uber to double premium ride fleet in India by 2026

Uber has announced its plan to double the fleet size of its premium service, Uber Black, in India by 2026. The move comes as a response to the growing demand for high-end mobility services. The company also revealed that it is investing in Carrum, a fleet management company backed by CarDekho Group, to support this expansion.

Service details A premium experience for riders Uber Black is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The service provides high-end vehicles driven by top-rated drivers, offering a business-class experience for riders who prioritize comfort and reliability. Despite the planned expansion, Uber has assured that it will continue to focus on quality while scaling this offering across key markets in India.

Airport zones Dedicated Uber Black Zones established at airports To facilitate premium pickups, Uber has set up dedicated Uber Black Zones at airports. These zones are available at the Bengaluru Airport (BLR) Terminals 1 and 2, and Mumbai Airport (CSMIA) Terminal 2, P6. The initiative is aimed at providing faster and smoother access to luxury rides for its customers.

Advertisement

New feature 'Reserve' feature for advanced bookings Uber has also launched the 'Reserve' feature for its Black service in Delhi. The new offering allows riders to pre-book their premium rides anywhere between two hours and 90 days in advance. This is aimed at providing more certainty for planned travel, further enhancing the user experience of Uber Black customers.

Advertisement