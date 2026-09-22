Ultra-rare MCA Centenaire 1 of 5 to auction in Knokke-Heist

The ultra-rare MCA Centenaire, one of just five ever built, is hitting the auction block on October 9, 2026, at the Zoute Concours Auction in Knokke-Heist.

Built in Monaco with Lamborghini's help and powered by a 5.2-liter Lamborghini V-12, this collector's dream could fetch up to €1.2 million (about $1.29 million) during Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.