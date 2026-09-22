Ultra-rare MCA Centenaire 1 of 5 to auction in Knokke-Heist
The ultra-rare MCA Centenaire, one of just five ever built, is hitting the auction block on October 9, 2026, at the Zoute Concours Auction in Knokke-Heist.
Built in Monaco with Lamborghini's help and powered by a 5.2-liter Lamborghini V-12, this collector's dream could fetch up to €1.2 million (about $1.29 million) during Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.
Centenaire includes original V-12 contract
Originally developed in the early 1990s and restored around 2016 to its original Ivory White over red leather, the Centenaire comes with a history file, including its original V-12 engine contract, which makes it even more special for car enthusiasts.
Its rare status and unique backstory are expected to influence values for rare boutique supercars and draw serious attention from specialist collectors and small museums.