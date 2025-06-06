What's the story

Porsche has unveiled the 963 RSP, a modified version of its Le Mans hypercar with special dispensation for limited road use.

The car is essentially a modified version of the 963 LMDh race car, with some changes to make it suitable for road use.

It comes with French license plates and was developed as part of a project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Porsche's creation of a roadgoing 917 for Count Rossi.