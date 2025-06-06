Porsche 963 RSP debuts as one-off street-legal hypercar
What's the story
Porsche has unveiled the 963 RSP, a modified version of its Le Mans hypercar with special dispensation for limited road use.
The car is essentially a modified version of the 963 LMDh race car, with some changes to make it suitable for road use.
It comes with French license plates and was developed as part of a project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Porsche's creation of a roadgoing 917 for Count Rossi.
Transformation
Making of the 963 RSP
The idea of creating a street-legal version of the 963 was born out of a brainstorming session at Porsche.
However, the team quickly realized that making a fully road-homologated version would be impossible due to its stark difference from street car requirements.
Instead, they decided to create a one-off model that closely resembled the race car but could be used on public roads with special permission.
Partnership
A collaboration with Porsche Penske Motorsport
Porsche worked with Porsche Penske Motorsport to bring the 963 RSP to life.
The car was built on a new chassis, not a reused one from an existing race car.
It was designed by Grant Larson and built at Porsche Cars North America's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
The team made several changes to make it more road-friendly while keeping its racing pedigree intact.
Specifications
Here are the details of the hypercar
The 963 RSP features a carbon-fiber bodywork finished in Martini Silver, just like the Count Rossi 917.
It has an Alcantara interior that matches the tan of the original 917.
The car retains its race car roots with a 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a hybrid system comprising an electric motor and power electronics from Bosch.
However, it has been tuned for smoother operation at low speeds to suit street driving conditions.
Approval
Special permission for a special car
Porsche received special permission from French authorities to drive the 963 RSP on roads around Le Mans.
The car was driven by long-time Porsche works driver and current brand ambassador Timo Bernhard on roads near Le Mans, along with Rossi's 917.
"That was an experience that will stay with me for a lifetime," he said in a statement.