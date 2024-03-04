Next Article

How Honda CB350X will fare against Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Mar 04, 202412:05 am

What's the story Honda is developing a new adventure motorcycle based on the CB350 platform. The ADV will likely be called the CB350X. Expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming rugged motorcycle will primarily rival the capable Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Between these two adventure-style motorcycles, which one makes more sense: the Japanese fighter or the homegrown brawler?

Context

Why does this story matter?

With the introduction of the Royal Enfield Himalayan in India, the middleweight ADV segment saw a drastic shift. The Chennai-based bikemaker has now updated the ADV offering with a new chassis, liquid-cooled engine, and an all-new circular TFT instrument cluster. However, Honda is now gearing up to enter the middleweight ADV segment with an all-new CB350X.

Design

RE Himalayan looks appealing with new-age ADV design

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 features a new-age ADV design and gets a round LED headlight, a sloping fuel tank design with jerry can holders, a two-piece grab rail, and cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires. Honda CB350X will feature a sculpted fuel tank with tank shrouds, a round LED headlight similar to the CB350 series, a tall windscreen, knuckle protectors, and a unique front beak.

Safety

Honda CB350X will feature Honda Selectable Torque Control system

The Himalayan 450 ensures rider safety with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, long-travel inverted forks on the front side, and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end. Meanwhile, we expect the upcoming Honda CB350X to get disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The latter will also get the Honda Selectable Torque Control system.

Performance

Himalayan 450 packs potent liquid-cooled engine

The Himalayan 450 draws power from the "Sherpa 450," the 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 39hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 40Nm at 5,500rpm. We expect the upcoming CB350X to be powered by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20hp and a peak torque of 27Nm.

Verdict

Which one is better?

In India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ranges between Rs. 2.85 lakh and Rs. 2.98 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the upcoming Honda CB350X to be priced at around Rs. 2.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Himalayan 450 makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design, potent liquid-cooled engine, and overall better brand value.