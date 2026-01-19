Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV launching tomorrow: What to expect

Toyota is all set to unveil its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) for the Indian market. The new model, dubbed the Urban Cruiser EV, will be launched on January 20. The SUV is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti e-Vitara and shares many design elements with its sibling. However, it comes with some unique design features to distinguish it from its Maruti sibling.

Design details Exterior design and features The Urban Cruiser EV sports a butch stance with muscular haunches and thick cladding on the lower sides of the doors, especially on the rear bumper. It gets a redesigned front end with sleek LED headlights and DRLs integrated into a black trim. The vehicle also sports subtle air dams and vertical vents on either side of the front bumper. At the rear, it gets a wraparound taillight with different LED light signatures than those found on e-Vitara models.

Interior amenities Interior and tech features The interior of the Urban Cruiser EV is similar to that of the e-Vitara. It features an asymmetrical dashboard design, a dual-screen setup, soft-touch surfaces, and leatherette upholstery. The vehicle comes with physical buttons for HVAC controls and media volume, a floating center console, and plenty of storage spaces. Although boot space figures haven't been revealed yet, it could come with a full-size spare wheel and tray for charging cables like the e-Vitara model.

Performance specs Powertrain and performance The Urban Cruiser EV is expected to come with the same 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs as the e-Vitara, paired with a front axle motor. While power figures have not been confirmed yet, they could range from 144hp to 174hp depending on the chosen battery pack. The vehicle is also likely to offer an identical ARAI-claimed range as that of e-Vitara, which achieves up to 543km on a single charge.

Feature highlights Expected features and safety kit The Urban Cruiser EV is likely to come with a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, single-pane fixed glass roof, 10-way powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats among other things. For safety, the SUV could get seven airbags, a 360-degree camera among other features. The e-Vitara achieved a five-star BNCAP safety rating which could work in favor of the new model's performance on this front.