US approves Amazon-owned Zoox to deploy 2,500 fully driverless robotaxis

This is a big moment for Zoox as it moves from pilot programs to real business, and it sets the stage for other companies building similar tech.

The race is heating up: Uber is investing $10 billion to roll out 120,000 driverless cars, while Dubai's Moove just raised $250 million in a Series C and has evolved into a mega ride-hail fleet owner (42,000 vehicles and growing) across 13 countries.

Moove is the fleet operator for Waymo in Phoenix, Miami, and Las Vegas, and in the future, London.

The future of catching a ride might not need a human driver at all.