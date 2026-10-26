US considers cyan lights to identify autonomous vehicles on roads
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The US is considering a new rule that would let self-driving cars (like Tesla's Cybercab) use steady cyan lights to show when they're in autonomous mode.
The idea is to make it easier for everyone on the road to spot driverless vehicles and public recognition.
NHTSA seeks comments on ADS lamps
These cyan "ADS marker lamps" would only light up when the car is driving itself, switching off if a human takes over.
The proposal follows earlier tests with turquoise lights by Mercedes-Benz and aims for clear rules across the industry.
NHTSA says public feedback matters: comments on the plan are due 30 days after the notice appears in the Federal Register, so your voice could help shape how robotaxis look on US roads.