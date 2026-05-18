US CycloKinetics unveils superfuel that can boost fuel performance 32%

Superfuel extends missions up to 30%

This superfuel doesn't just mean longer flights; it also helps aircraft stay in the air up to 30% longer for missions like surveillance.

Plus, it cuts down on engine gunk and makes jets harder to spot with heat sensors.

There are three versions: one each for jets (CycloJP), rockets (CycloRP), and cruise missiles (CK-10).

Right now they have a production capacity of 60,000 gallons a year but plan to ramp up by 2027.

CEO Mukund Karanjikar says advanced fuels like this are key for next-gen aerospace missions, basically, pushing the limits of what these machines can do.