US CycloKinetics unveils superfuel that can boost fuel performance 32%
CycloKinetics, a US propellant company, just dropped a new "superfuel" that can increase fuel performance by 32%, potentially allowing planes, rockets, and missiles to go farther.
The secret? A special molecule that packs more energy into less space, pretty handy for defense tech where every mile counts.
Superfuel extends missions up to 30%
This superfuel doesn't just mean longer flights; it also helps aircraft stay in the air up to 30% longer for missions like surveillance.
Plus, it cuts down on engine gunk and makes jets harder to spot with heat sensors.
There are three versions: one each for jets (CycloJP), rockets (CycloRP), and cruise missiles (CK-10).
Right now they have a production capacity of 60,000 gallons a year but plan to ramp up by 2027.
CEO Mukund Karanjikar says advanced fuels like this are key for next-gen aerospace missions, basically, pushing the limits of what these machines can do.