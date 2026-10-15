Valtra sets lap record at Red Bull Ring in Austria
Valtra, a Finnish tractor maker, just set a surprising new record at Austria's Red Bull Ring, using its T Series tractor.
This 245-horsepower machine finished the 2.7-mile circuit in 3 minutes, 36.4 seconds and hit speeds up to 87km/h, with the speed independently verified by Red Bull Racing, according to Valtra.
Turns out, tractors can go way faster than you'd expect!
Valtra T236 delivers 1184Nm torque
The T236 road tractor comes with a powerful 7.5-liter six-cylinder diesel engine and delivers serious torque: 1184Nm of torque, to be exact.
While regular models top out at 56km/h, this one showed off its full potential on the track.
It even managed to tow a seed planter at 40km/h with more than 95% accuracy in another test.
The next-generation T Series is coming by the end of 2026, promising both field efficiency and some pretty impressive speed for anyone who wants the best of both worlds.