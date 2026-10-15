Valtra sets lap record at Red Bull Ring in Austria

The T236 road tractor comes with a powerful 7.5-liter six-cylinder diesel engine and delivers serious torque: 1184Nm of torque, to be exact.

While regular models top out at 56km/h, this one showed off its full potential on the track.

It even managed to tow a seed planter at 40km/h with more than 95% accuracy in another test.

The next-generation T Series is coming by the end of 2026, promising both field efficiency and some pretty impressive speed for anyone who wants the best of both worlds.