Vespa launches Tech 80th in India with 125-cc and 150-cc

Vespa in Verde Pastello, modern specs

This edition stands out in a throwback Verde Pastello green, echoing the late 1940s Vespa style.

Details like diamond-cut wheels nod to the original design, but under the hood it's all modern: the 125-cc delivers 9.5hp and 10.1 Nm of torque, while the punchier 150-cc offers up to 11.4hp and 11.6 Nm of torque, so you get classic looks without missing out on today's performance.