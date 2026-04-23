Vespa launches Tech 80th in India with 125-cc and 150-cc
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Vespa is celebrating 80 years with a special Tech 80th edition, now launched in India.
You can pick between a 125-cc or 150-cc version, both rocking a retro-inspired look straight out of 1946, complete with an 80th badge next to the classic Vespa logo.
Pricing details drop next week.
Vespa in Verde Pastello, modern specs
This edition stands out in a throwback Verde Pastello green, echoing the late 1940s Vespa style.
Details like diamond-cut wheels nod to the original design, but under the hood it's all modern: the 125-cc delivers 9.5hp and 10.1 Nm of torque, while the punchier 150-cc offers up to 11.4hp and 11.6 Nm of torque, so you get classic looks without missing out on today's performance.