Vespa recalls 285 Officina 8 scooters for missing mirror sticker

Scooter owners notified by June 15

Without that warning sticker, riders could misjudge how far things actually are—a real safety risk.

Piaggio Group Americas flagged this and started the recall on May 18, adding affected VINs to the national database.

If you own one of these scooters, you'll get notified by June 15 and can swing by your dealer for a mirror swap (it only takes about 10 minutes).

Unsold scooters will stay off showroom floors until fixed.

Questions? You can call Piaggio Group Americas customer service at 1-212-380-4400 or check NHTSA.gov for more info.