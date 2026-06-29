Vespa unveils most powerful Edizione Ottantesimo for 80th anniversary Auto Jun 29, 2026

Vespa just dropped a special edition scooter, the Edizione Ottantesimo, to celebrate turning 80.

Only 1,946 of these will be made (a cool nod to Vespa's founding year), and it's built on its updated GTS 310 platform.

Fun fact: This is the most powerful Vespa ever, so it's not just about looks.