Vespa unveils most powerful Edizione Ottantesimo for 80th anniversary
Vespa just dropped a special edition scooter, the Edizione Ottantesimo, to celebrate turning 80.
Only 1,946 of these will be made (a cool nod to Vespa's founding year), and it's built on its updated GTS 310 platform.
Fun fact: This is the most powerful Vespa ever, so it's not just about looks.
Retro 2-tone livery, 310cc, Europe-only
The Edizione Ottantesimo rocks a retro-inspired gray-and-pastel-green design, matching green seat, and solid wheel rims, throwing back to the original Vespa 98.
Under the hood, there's a punchy 310-cc engine with modern touches like a full-color TFT display and handlebar controls for music, calls, and navigation.
Buyers also get some exclusive perks: a numbered badge, special trim details, a matching helmet, and even a Piaggio photo book.
Heads up, though: this one's only available in Europe!