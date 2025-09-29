Next Article
VinFast opens 1st overseas plant in India: Know more
VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle brand, just launched its very first Indian assembly plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu—also their first one outside Vietnam.
The facility starts with a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles a year but can ramp up to 1.5 lakh units to serve India, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa as demand grows.
Plant to create 3,000-3,500 direct jobs
This massive 400-acre plant brings some high-tech automation and is set to create about 3,000-3,500 direct jobs (plus more through a supplier park).
The first cars you'll see from here are the VF 7 (with a panoramic roof) and the compact VF 6 SUV—priced at ₹20.89 lakh and ₹16.49 lakh respectively.
VinFast also plans to open 35 dealerships across India by year-end to make their EVs more accessible.