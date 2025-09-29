VinFast opens 1st overseas plant in India: Know more

Plant to create 3,000-3,500 direct jobs

This massive 400-acre plant brings some high-tech automation and is set to create about 3,000-3,500 direct jobs (plus more through a supplier park).

The first cars you'll see from here are the VF 7 (with a panoramic roof) and the compact VF 6 SUV—priced at ₹20.89 lakh and ₹16.49 lakh respectively.

VinFast also plans to open 35 dealerships across India by year-end to make their EVs more accessible.