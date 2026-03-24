VinFast partners with CSB Bank to boost EV sales
VinFast India just partnered with CSB Bank to help more people get their hands on the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs.
Signed in March 2026, this move is part of VinFast's plans to expand its retail and after-sales network across the country.
Dealers also get easier inventory credit
You can now get up to 100% on-road financing for these EVs, with flexible repayment plans and smooth processing right at the dealership.
Dealers also get easier inventory credit thanks to CSB Bank's wide network.
VinFast's other ongoing promotions in India
This isn't a one-off: VinFast has also teamed up with SBI and Bank of Baroda to make owning an EV simpler for everyone.
The "Trade Gas for Electric" promotion has offered additional incentives of 3% for VinFast electric cars and 5% for VinFast electric two-wheelers for customers switching from gasoline vehicles.
VinFast already operates an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu and has extended its free charging program across the V-Green charging network.