VinFast partners with CSB Bank to boost EV sales

You can now get up to 100% on-road financing for these EVs, with flexible repayment plans and smooth processing right at the dealership. Dealers also get easier inventory credit thanks to CSB Bank's wide network.

VinFast's other ongoing promotions in India

This isn't a one-off: VinFast has also teamed up with SBI and Bank of Baroda to make owning an EV simpler for everyone.

The "Trade Gas for Electric" promotion has offered additional incentives of 3% for VinFast electric cars and 5% for VinFast electric two-wheelers for customers switching from gasoline vehicles.

VinFast already operates an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu and has extended its free charging program across the V-Green charging network.