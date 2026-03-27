VinFast to enter India with electric scooters: Details here
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VinFast, a major Vietnamese electric vehicle brand, is jumping into India's electric scooter scene with three models: Evo, Feliz, and Viper.
These scooters will arrive as kits and get assembled in Tamil Nadu.
VinFast has signed an MoU for the allocation of approximately 200 hectares at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Thoothukudi to expand its facilities and explore local production, so they're clearly thinking long-term.
How much will these EVs cost?
The Evo packs dual 2.4 kWh batteries and a 2.25 kW motor; Feliz gets a 3 kWh battery with a 2.8 kW motor; Viper comes with a bigger 4.8 kWh battery and a 3 kW motor.
Prices start at ₹81,204 for Evo, ₹95,807 for Feliz, and go up to ₹1.63 lakh for Viper, pretty competitive for the Indian market right now.