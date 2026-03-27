VinFast to enter India with electric scooters: Details here Auto Mar 27, 2026

VinFast, a major Vietnamese electric vehicle brand, is jumping into India's electric scooter scene with three models: Evo, Feliz, and Viper.

These scooters will arrive as kits and get assembled in Tamil Nadu.

VinFast has signed an MoU for the allocation of approximately 200 hectares at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Thoothukudi to expand its facilities and explore local production, so they're clearly thinking long-term.