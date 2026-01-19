VinFast to launch 3 new EVs in India by 2026
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, is rolling out three new electric cars for India by 2026.
The first—Limo Green, a 7-seater MPV—arrives next month.
After that, expect the compact VF3 to launch later in 2026 while the VF5 is being considered for India and may arrive later in 2026.
What's coming and how much?
The Limo Green MPV is estimated at ₹18-20 lakh or ₹22-26 lakh and goes up against the BYD eMax 7.
The tiny VF3 micro EV (₹8-10 lakh) will rival MG Comet, while the VF5 hatchback (₹10-12 lakh) takes on Tata's Tiago EV and Punch EV.
VinFast already sells the VF6 (₹16.49-18.29 lakh) and VF7 (₹20.89-25.49 lakh).
VinFast's big plans for India
VinFast wants to double its showrooms in India to around 70-75 by end of 2026, especially in smaller cities.
They're also in talks with battery makers, including Tata-Gotion, to boost local parts from 15% to 40%.
Plus, their Thoothukudi plant, which has received about $500 million so far, is planned to be expanded to manufacture busses and two-wheelers as part of VinFast's up-to-$2 billion investment in India, so it looks like they're here for the long haul!