VinFast to launch 3 new EVs in India by 2026

The Limo Green MPV is estimated at ₹18-20 lakh or ₹22-26 lakh and goes up against the BYD eMax 7. The tiny VF3 micro EV (₹8-10 lakh) will rival MG Comet, while the VF5 hatchback (₹10-12 lakh) takes on Tata's Tiago EV and Punch EV. VinFast already sells the VF6 (₹16.49-18.29 lakh) and VF7 (₹20.89-25.49 lakh).

VinFast's big plans for India

VinFast wants to double its showrooms in India to around 70-75 by end of 2026, especially in smaller cities.

They're also in talks with battery makers, including Tata-Gotion, to boost local parts from 15% to 40%.

Plus, their Thoothukudi plant, which has received about $500 million so far, is planned to be expanded to manufacture busses and two-wheelers as part of VinFast's up-to-$2 billion investment in India, so it looks like they're here for the long haul!