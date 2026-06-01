VinFast to launch Green SM electric taxi service in India
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Vietnamese automaker VinFast is launching its Green SM electric taxi service in India on June 5, 2026.
Starting in New Delhi, these electric taxis will compete with Ola and Uber, with plans to expand beyond the Delhi-NCR region.
VinFast is making this move to tap into India's fast-growing mobility market and bring some fresh competition.
Company-managed VinFast electric fleet for taxis
Green SM will use a company-managed fleet of VinFast electric vehicles: Expect the VinFast Limo Green to be a standout.
This setup means better service quality and easier maintenance, plus it's all about promoting eco-friendly transport.
VinFast has already rolled out electric SUVs and set up an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, showing it's serious about going big in India's electric vehicle scene.