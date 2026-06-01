VinFast to launch Green SM electric taxi service in India

Company-managed VinFast electric fleet for taxis

Green SM will use a company-managed fleet of VinFast electric vehicles: Expect the VinFast Limo Green to be a standout.

This setup means better service quality and easier maintenance, plus it's all about promoting eco-friendly transport.

VinFast has already rolled out electric SUVs and set up an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, showing it's serious about going big in India's electric vehicle scene.