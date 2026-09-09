Volkswagen explores JSW Group partnership to grow in India
Auto
Volkswagen is exploring a partnership with India's JSW Group to finally step up its game in the Indian car market.
Even after more than 20 years here, VW only has about a 2% market share, so this move is all about expanding its lineup, making more cars locally, and sourcing parts from Indian suppliers.
Two-party joint control involves Skoda Auto
The proposed deal will likely be structured as a two-party partnership with joint control and clear roles for faster decisions.
They'll explore ways to share car platforms, expand production capacity, and increase local sourcing.
Skoda Auto, which is leading the group's operations in the country, will play a big part in this push.
For Volkswagen, it's a chance to grow beyond Europe and take on the challenges of India's fast-growing auto scene.