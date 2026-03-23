This is how Volkswagen's upcoming subcompact electric SUV will look

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its new small SUV, the ID. Cross, in fall 2026. The model will be a key part of the company's electric vehicle (EV) strategy and will compete in the highly popular subcompact (B-segment) SUV category. The ID. Cross is essentially an electric version of T-Cross and has similar dimensions: 163.4-inch long, 70.5-inch wide, and 62.2-inch tall with a wheelbase of 102.4-inch.

Design The model offers slightly more cargo space than T-Cross The main difference between ID. Cross and T-Cross is the platform on which they are built. Unlike the latter, the ID. Cross uses MEB+, a dedicated EV architecture that allows for more interior space despite its compact exterior dimensions. The cargo area of this model has a capacity of 16.8 cubic feet, slightly more than T-Cross's offering and there's also an additional storage compartment under the front hood (frunk).

Tech specs It features a digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen The interior of the Volkswagen ID. Cross has a digital instrument cluster that measures 10.3-inch and can display a "retro" layout inspired by the first Golf from the 1980s. It also features a central touchscreen for infotainment and vehicle functions, which measures 12.9-inch and runs on new software. The model is based on MEB+ platform with front-wheel-drive layout, an APP290 electric motor in three power outputs: 114hp, 133hp, or 208hp, paired with two battery packs of different capacities (37kWh/52kWh).

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Performance The EV promises a range of up to 436km The smaller battery pack of the Volkswagen ID. Cross uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry and is rated for a range of 315km. The larger pack, which utilizes nickel-manganese-cobalt cells with higher energy density, will offer a claimed range of up to 436km on a single charge. DC fast charging tops out at 105kW (90kW for LFP) with charging times between 24-27 minutes from 10-80%.

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