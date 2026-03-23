This is how Volkswagen's upcoming subcompact electric SUV will look
What's the story
Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its new small SUV, the ID. Cross, in fall 2026. The model will be a key part of the company's electric vehicle (EV) strategy and will compete in the highly popular subcompact (B-segment) SUV category. The ID. Cross is essentially an electric version of T-Cross and has similar dimensions: 163.4-inch long, 70.5-inch wide, and 62.2-inch tall with a wheelbase of 102.4-inch.
Design
The model offers slightly more cargo space than T-Cross
The main difference between ID. Cross and T-Cross is the platform on which they are built. Unlike the latter, the ID. Cross uses MEB+, a dedicated EV architecture that allows for more interior space despite its compact exterior dimensions. The cargo area of this model has a capacity of 16.8 cubic feet, slightly more than T-Cross's offering and there's also an additional storage compartment under the front hood (frunk).
Tech specs
It features a digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen
The interior of the Volkswagen ID. Cross has a digital instrument cluster that measures 10.3-inch and can display a "retro" layout inspired by the first Golf from the 1980s. It also features a central touchscreen for infotainment and vehicle functions, which measures 12.9-inch and runs on new software. The model is based on MEB+ platform with front-wheel-drive layout, an APP290 electric motor in three power outputs: 114hp, 133hp, or 208hp, paired with two battery packs of different capacities (37kWh/52kWh).
Performance
The EV promises a range of up to 436km
The smaller battery pack of the Volkswagen ID. Cross uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry and is rated for a range of 315km. The larger pack, which utilizes nickel-manganese-cobalt cells with higher energy density, will offer a claimed range of up to 436km on a single charge. DC fast charging tops out at 105kW (90kW for LFP) with charging times between 24-27 minutes from 10-80%.
Launch
Pricing and availability
The Volkswagen ID. Cross will be launched in Europe later this year, starting at around €28,000 (₹30.3 lakh). It will be offered in three trim levels: Trend, Life, and Style. The base Trend trim will come with standard features like 90kW DC fast charging, while the mid-range Life version will add features like 18-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control among others. The top-end Style will get matrix LED headlights among other premium features.