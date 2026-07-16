This is Volkswagen's most affordable electric SUV yet
What's the story
Volkswagen has officially launched its latest all-electric compact SUV, the ID. Cross, in Europe. The model comes with a starting price of €27,995 (approximately ₹30.75 lakh), making it the company's cheapest electric SUV. The launch of this new vehicle follows the recent introduction of the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI models.
Design details
First, let's look at the design of ID. Cross
The ID. Cross features Volkswagen's new 'Pure Positive' design philosophy, which is all about clean styling and minimalist surfaces.
The front of the SUV has a closed-off gloss black panel with an illuminated Volkswagen logo in between.
The daytime running lights are placed above this panel while the main headlamps sit below it, giving a unique look to the vehicle.
Space advantage
The SUV offers a boot space of 475-liter
The ID. Cross comes with a 475-liter boot space, which is 20-liter more than the T-Cross model.
An additional storage compartment under the adjustable boot floor provides room for larger items.
A 25-liter front storage compartment (frunk) has also been integrated under the bonnet to accommodate small belongings like charging cables and other essentials.
Tech specs
It has a centrally-mounted 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen
The ID. Cross sports a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a centrally-mounted 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
It also gets a Harman Kardon sound system, heated seats, and a panoramic sunroof with an electrically operated sunblind, among other features.
The vehicle is built on the MEB+ electric vehicle platform and offers three power outputs: 113.9hp, 132.7hp, or 207.8hp.
Charging capabilities
It offers a range of up to 436km
Available with either a 37kWh or 52kWh battery pack, the ID. Cross SUV delivers WLTP ranges of 316km and 436km, respectively.
It supports 11kW AC charging as standard.
With DC fast charging, the 37kWh battery can go from 10 to 80% in around 23 minutes at up to 90kW speed.
The larger 52kWh battery achieves the same state of charge in around 24 minutes at up to a higher power of up to 105 kW.