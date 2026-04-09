Volkswagen mulls returning Touareg as an all-electric flagship SUV

Touareg may use Audi Porsche technology

The new electric Touareg could succeed the current model and could adopt technology from Audi and Porsche under its hood.

Volkswagen's sales chief Martin Sander put it simply: Touareg is not huge business, but it's got its place, and this is why we are looking into opportunities for a next generation.

The SUV is designed for people who care about style and space but prefer something more accessible than premium brands, basically, a blend of quality and everyday appeal.