Volkswagen mulls returning Touareg as an all-electric flagship SUV
Volkswagen is considering that the Touareg could make a comeback as an all-electric SUV after the current version bows out in 2026.
The move could keep the Touareg as Volkswagen's flagship and aims to fill the sweet spot for drivers who want something upscale but aren't chasing a luxury badge.
Touareg may use Audi Porsche technology
The new electric Touareg could succeed the current model and could adopt technology from Audi and Porsche under its hood.
Volkswagen's sales chief Martin Sander put it simply: Touareg is not huge business, but it's got its place, and this is why we are looking into opportunities for a next generation.
The SUV is designed for people who care about style and space but prefer something more accessible than premium brands, basically, a blend of quality and everyday appeal.