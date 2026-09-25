Volkswagen recalls 2.86 million cars globally over steering bolt corrosion
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Volkswagen is recalling about 2.86 million cars globally because of a steering issue that could cause drivers to lose control if a bolt in the system corrodes and breaks.
The recall covers the Tiguan, Touran, Golf, and Caddy made from 2013 to 2024, plus roughly 700,000 Audi vehicles built between 2017 and 2024.
Recalled vehicle owners offered free repairs
No injuries have been reported so far. Volkswagen spotted the problem during quality checks.
The recall affects vehicles in Germany and Sweden, including Volkswagen and Audi models, and in Sweden, some Seat models.
Owners will be contacted and can head to authorized workshops for free repairs.
Volkswagen said drivers could continue using the affected vehicles while waiting for a dealer appointment to replace the affected bolts.