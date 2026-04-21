Volkswagen repositions Jetta as China NEV brand after Skoda exit
Auto
Volkswagen is giving its Jetta brand a fresh start in China, moving away from its compact car roots to focus on new-energy vehicles (NEVs).
The big reveal? The all-electric Jetta X SUV, debuting at the Beijing Auto Show.
With Skoda leaving the Chinese market, Jetta is stepping up and plans to launch four new-energy models by 2028.
Jetta X shows modern robust design
The Jetta X comes with a "Modern Robust" look: think short overhangs and a sleek, screen-filled interior built for fans of smart tech and AI features.
Revealed by Andreas Mindt, head of VW Group design, but skipping the usual VW badges, this SUV is all about carving out its own space and style in China's booming EV scene.