Volkswagen Golf GTI Roadster concept updated for 2026: What's new?

Volkswagen is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic GTI badge by reviving some of the most memorable models that have worn it. The latest addition to this nostalgic lineup is the Golf GTI Roadster, a virtual concept first introduced in 2014 for Gran Turismo 6. The model was never intended for production but has now been reimagined with a green color scheme for 2026.

Design It has a completely new bodywork The Golf GTI Roadster is based on the Mk7 model but with a completely new bodywork. It features a roll bar in place of C-pillars and supercar-like upward-swinging doors. The concept's design is far more radical than any previous GTI models, with elements like hood vents and a massive rear wing. Despite its roots, the Roadster looks nothing like a traditional Golf anymore.

Power It can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds The Golf GTI Roadster is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces an impressive 503hp and 560Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, enabling the car to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds. It can reach a top speed of up to 309km/h.

