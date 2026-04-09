Volkswagen seeks 5% of India's car market with Taigun, GTs

Quarterly launches planned through FY27

Volkswagen plans at least one update or launch every quarter through FY27, kicking off with the Taigun facelift.

Updates for the Virtus sedan and a new Tayron SUV are also on the way, plus they continue to evaluate entry into the sub-4-meter SUV segment.

The company has also tightened up inventory management, cutting dealer stock to around 28 days.

The refreshed Taigun and strong Virtus sales (about 21,500 units in FY26) are key parts of their growth plan.