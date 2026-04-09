Volkswagen Taigun (facelift) debuts in India: Check what's new
What's the story
Volkswagen has unveiled the 2026 Taigun facelift in India. The updated model comes with a host of design, feature, and powertrain upgrades. It also gets an illuminated logo on the front and rear—a first in its segment. Pre-bookings for the new Volkswagen Taigun are now open. It is expected to be launched in the coming days at an expected price range of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Design upgrades
Segment-first illuminated Volkswagen logo
The 2026 Taigun facelift features a revised front and rear design, in line with Volkswagen's global SUV styling. It gets a new front fascia with a cleaner grille and light band, redesigned bumpers, and an overall bolder stance. The segment-first illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front and rear is a major highlight of this update.
Interior enhancements
It gets a new 'Hello Volkswagen' voice assistant
The cabin of the Taigun facelift gets updated materials and trims, with storm gray accents on the dashboard and door panels. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support. A new 'Hello Volkswagen' voice assistant powered by Google Cloud has also been introduced for natural speech-based controls.
Safety and performance
The SUV offers 6 airbags as standard
The Taigun facelift retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, now offering six airbags as standard across all variants. It packs over 40 safety features such as ESC, hill hold control, multi-collision braking, and disk brakes but misses out on ADAS. The SUV continues with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter TSI engine (115hp/178Nm) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission; and a more powerful 1.5-liter TSI engine (150hp/250Nm) mated to a DSG gearbox.