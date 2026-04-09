Pre-bookings for the new Taigun are now open

Volkswagen Taigun (facelift) debuts in India: Check what's new

By Mudit Dube 04:15 pm Apr 09, 202604:15 pm

What's the story

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2026 Taigun facelift in India. The updated model comes with a host of design, feature, and powertrain upgrades. It also gets an illuminated logo on the front and rear—a first in its segment. Pre-bookings for the new Volkswagen Taigun are now open. It is expected to be launched in the coming days at an expected price range of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).