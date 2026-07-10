Volkswagen Tayron Life SUV debuts in India at ₹42L
What's the story
Volkswagen has launched its new premium SUV, the Tayron Life, in India. The model is priced at ₹41.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the second locally assembled Volkswagen vehicle to be introduced in the country this year. The Tayron Life targets customers looking for a mix of spaciousness, advanced technology, comfort, and performance. It also strengthens Volkswagen's premium SUV portfolio in India.
Design features
The SUV offers an impressive boot space of 885-liter
The Tayron Life is a spacious SUV, measuring 4,792mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,789mm. The vehicle's boot space is another highlight, offering an impressive 885-liter that can be expanded to a whopping 2,090-liter by folding the rear seats. This makes it one of the most practical options in its segment.
Safety specs
Tayron Life comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS
The Tayron Life comes with nine airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 14 features. These include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear traffic alert, among others. The SUV also offers six selectable drive modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, Off-road, and Snow for a tailored driving experience.
Interior amenities
The SUV features a touchscreen infotainment system
The Tayron Life sports LED Plus headlamps, an illuminated front grille and Volkswagen logo, 18-inch alloy wheels, and black roof rails, among other things. Inside, the vehicle features a 26.03cm Digital Cockpit and a 32.77cm touchscreen infotainment system with wired/wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. An eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging for two smartphones, paddle shifters, and multiple USB ports add to the convenience of this SUV.