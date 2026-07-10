The SUV offers an impressive boot space of 885-liter

Volkswagen Tayron Life SUV debuts in India at ₹42L

By Mudit Dube 05:20 pm Jul 10, 202605:20 pm

What's the story

Volkswagen has launched its new premium SUV, the Tayron Life, in India. The model is priced at ₹41.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the second locally assembled Volkswagen vehicle to be introduced in the country this year. The Tayron Life targets customers looking for a mix of spaciousness, advanced technology, comfort, and performance. It also strengthens Volkswagen's premium SUV portfolio in India.