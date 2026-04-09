Volkswagen to end US ID.4 production mid April 2026
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Volkswagen is calling time on its U.S.-made ID.4 electric SUV starting mid-April 2026, choosing instead to focus on the more popular Atlas at its Tennessee plant.
Even though ID.4 sales jumped 31% since 2024, they're still far behind the Atlas, which sold over 71,000 units last year.
Volkswagen plans upgraded North America ID.4
Don't worry, Volkswagen isn't giving up on electric SUVs in North America just yet. It's already planning a new version of the ID.4 for this market.
Expect better efficiency and performance thanks to an upgraded platform, as VW aims to keep its EVs fresh and competitive for what's next.