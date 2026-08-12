Volkswagen unveils inflatable California beach camper at Dusseldorf Caravan Salon

Volkswagen will show off a fresh take on camping at the Dusseldorf Caravan Salon: a California Beach camper van packed with inflatable, modular features.

Teaming up with German startup Stuff Bubble, Volkswagen is aiming to make campers lighter and more flexible.

As Stefan Mecha, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, put it, they want to "rethink the camper van" using smart, lightweight tech.