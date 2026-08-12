Volkswagen unveils inflatable California beach camper at Dusseldorf Caravan Salon
Volkswagen will show off a fresh take on camping at the Dusseldorf Caravan Salon: a California Beach camper van packed with inflatable, modular features.
Teaming up with German startup Stuff Bubble, Volkswagen is aiming to make campers lighter and more flexible.
As Stefan Mecha, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, put it, they want to "rethink the camper van" using smart, lightweight tech.
Portable kitchen under 4.54kg
Instead of bulky built-ins, this concept uses inflatable modules: two air mattresses turn the back seats into beds (single or double), while the portable kitchen unit includes a sink, faucet, worktop, and gas stove, under 4.54kg, which is more than 68kg lighter than usual setups.
When you're done camping, the inflatable modules deflate and stow away so you can use the van as a regular six-seater again, while the pop-up roof remains.
More details (and another concept) are coming later this month.