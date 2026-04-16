Volkswagen unveils unified cell battery with PowerCo to standardize EVs
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Volkswagen just revealed its unified cell battery, with PowerCo as the development partner, aiming to simplify and standardize batteries across VW, Skoda, and Cupra electric cars.
The goal? Better efficiency, lower costs, and hopefully more affordable electric vehicles for everyone.
Cell packs up to 660 Wh/L
This new battery packs up to 660 Wh per liter of energy and skips the usual module stage, meaning it could give you around 451km of range with charging times under 25 minutes (depending on chemistry).
It also works with lithium iron phosphate tech, which should help bring down prices.
VW is set to debut it in the Electric Urban Car Family and plans to roll it out by decade's end if all goes well.