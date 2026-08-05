Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at ₹19.2L: Check features
What's the story
Volkswagen has launched a special 'Anniversary Edition' of its popular Virtus sedan in India. The limited-run model, which celebrates four years of the Virtus in the country, is based on the GT Plus Sport variant and is priced at ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be available in limited numbers across India.
Design features
The sedan looks sportier with its unique Avocado Pearl color
The Virtus Anniversary Edition stands out with its unique Avocado Pearl exterior color, black roof, and black alloy wheels. These design elements give the sedan a sportier look.
The car also retains all the features from the GT Plus Sport variant, such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, aluminum pedals, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.
Safety features
The car comes equipped with over 40 safety features
The Virtus Anniversary Edition comes with six airbags as standard and over 40 safety features. It has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.
The car is powered by Volkswagen's 1.5-liter TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine that produces 150hp and 250Nm of torque and is mated to a smooth-shifting seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.
Personalization options
Customers can add genuine accessories to their Virtus
Volkswagen is also giving the option of adding genuine accessories to their Virtus or Taigun at dealerships.
These include a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and puddle lamps.
The move is aimed at providing more personalization options for customers who want to make their cars unique.