Volkswagen's design vision GTI concept is back for Golf's 50th

Under the hood, there's a 3.0L twin-turbo VR6 engine pushing out a massive 503hp and launching from 0-100km/h in under four seconds. It's got Street/Sport/Track modes, a six-speed DSG gearbox, and can hit just under 300km/h—serious numbers for any car fan.

The cockpit is decked out with Alcantara and carbon fiber, with red fabric door pulls.

The dashboard leans toward the driver for that racecar feel, while details like Porsche-style door pulls add flair.

Outside, it sits lower and wider than usual on huge center-lock wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes—definitely not your average Golf GTI.