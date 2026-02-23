Volkswagen's design vision GTI concept is back for Golf's 50th
Volkswagen is celebrating 50 years of the Golf GTI by showing off its legendary 2013 Design Vision GTI concept again.
This track-ready, two-seater beast is fully drivable, features all-wheel drive, but isn't headed for production—think of it as a tribute to half a century of hot hatch history.
It can hit just under 300km/h
Under the hood, there's a 3.0L twin-turbo VR6 engine pushing out a massive 503hp and launching from 0-100km/h in under four seconds.
It's got Street/Sport/Track modes, a six-speed DSG gearbox, and can hit just under 300km/h—serious numbers for any car fan.
The cockpit is decked out with Alcantara and carbon fiber, with red fabric door pulls.
The dashboard leans toward the driver for that racecar feel, while details like Porsche-style door pulls add flair.
Outside, it sits lower and wider than usual on huge center-lock wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes—definitely not your average Golf GTI.