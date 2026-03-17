Volvo discontinues its EX30 EV after just 2 years
What's the story
Volvo is discontinuing its EX30 electric vehicle (EV) in the United States. The subcompact SUV was first launched for the 2025 model year in 2024, and even got an off-road-focused Cross Country trim for 2026. However, Volvo has now confirmed that this will be the last year of sale for the EX30 in America.
Official confirmation
The decision could be influenced by tariffs on imported vehicles
A Volvo spokesperson confirmed the news to Car and Driver, saying, "The EX30 will remain available in other markets globally, including Canada and Mexico." However, no specific reason was given for the early exit of this model from the US market. The decision could be influenced by tariffs on imported vehicles and a slowdown in EV sales growth in America.
Manufacturing
The EX30 shares its underpinnings with 2 Chinese EVs
The EX30 shares its underpinnings with two Chinese EVs, Zeekr X and Lynk & Co Z20. It was initially manufactured in China but was later imported from Volvo's Ghent, Belgium plant to the US to avoid a 100% tariff on China-made EVs. However, after its arrival in America, the Donald Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs on imports including a 25% tax on cars regardless of their country of origin.
Market effect
Removal of EV tax credit contributed to shrinking market
The removal of the federal EV tax credit by the Trump administration last fall has contributed to a shrinking EV market in the US. This has led to declining sales for all EVs, including the EX30. While 542 units were sold in September (the last month of tax credit), just 184 units were sold in October. The model has yet to cross the 500 mark since October.
Model specifications
A look at the EX30's pricing and features
The EX30 was Volvo's entry-level EV with a starting price of $40,345 for the single-motor model. The dual-motor setup offers 422hp and a speedy 3.3-second sprint to 97km/h. Single motor EX30s have an EPA range estimate of 420km, while twin motor models have a maximum estimated range of 407km. Production for the US market will stop at the end of this summer, with dealers having until March 20 to place final orders for both variants.