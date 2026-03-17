Volvo discontinues its EX30 EV after just 2 years

Volvo is discontinuing its EX30 electric vehicle (EV) in the United States. The subcompact SUV was first launched for the 2025 model year in 2024, and even got an off-road-focused Cross Country trim for 2026. However, Volvo has now confirmed that this will be the last year of sale for the EX30 in America.

Official confirmation The decision could be influenced by tariffs on imported vehicles A Volvo spokesperson confirmed the news to Car and Driver, saying, "The EX30 will remain available in other markets globally, including Canada and Mexico." However, no specific reason was given for the early exit of this model from the US market. The decision could be influenced by tariffs on imported vehicles and a slowdown in EV sales growth in America.

Manufacturing The EX30 shares its underpinnings with 2 Chinese EVs The EX30 shares its underpinnings with two Chinese EVs, Zeekr X and Lynk & Co Z20. It was initially manufactured in China but was later imported from Volvo's Ghent, Belgium plant to the US to avoid a 100% tariff on China-made EVs. However, after its arrival in America, the Donald Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs on imports including a 25% tax on cars regardless of their country of origin.

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Market effect Removal of EV tax credit contributed to shrinking market The removal of the federal EV tax credit by the Trump administration last fall has contributed to a shrinking EV market in the US. This has led to declining sales for all EVs, including the EX30. While 542 units were sold in September (the last month of tax credit), just 184 units were sold in October. The model has yet to cross the 500 mark since October.

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