Volvo XC60 in India gets 3-year assured buyback at 65%

Volvo's XC60 SUV just got a big boost for Indian buyers: a new three-year assured buyback plan.

If you pick one up from select dealerships, participating Volvo Car India dealerships are offering a three-year assured buyback program at 65% of the ex-showroom price after three years, subject to the program's terms and conditions.

It's all about giving peace of mind on resale value, and you can check with your local Volvo dealer for the details.