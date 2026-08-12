Volvo XC60 in India gets 3-year assured buyback at 65%
Volvo's XC60 SUV just got a big boost for Indian buyers: a new three-year assured buyback plan.
If you pick one up from select dealerships, participating Volvo Car India dealerships are offering a three-year assured buyback program at 65% of the ex-showroom price after three years, subject to the program's terms and conditions.
It's all about giving peace of mind on resale value, and you can check with your local Volvo dealer for the details.
XC60 priced ₹69.60L with 247hp AWD
Priced at ₹69.60 lakh, the XC60 is already Volvo's global bestseller and packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine (247hp, 360 Nm), all-wheel drive, and quick 0-100km/h sprint in 6.9 seconds.
Inside, it's loaded: think panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, air purifier, a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and heated and ventilated front seats with massage functions, basically everything you need for comfy long drives or city cruising.