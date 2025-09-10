Volvo's CEO predicts all cars could be electric by 2035
Volvo's CEO Hakan Samuelsson projects that all cars could be electric by around 2035—a big shift from gas engines.
Even though Volvo's EV sales have dipped this year, Samuelsson is confident the industry is moving toward an all-electric future.
The company has adjusted its plans: instead of aiming to go fully electric by 2030, it now targets 90 to 100% of its sales to be either electric or plug-in hybrid by the end of this decade.
Volvo's EV sales dropped 24% this year
Volvo's EV sales dropped 24% in the first eight months of 2025 compared to last year, with just over 90,000 units sold.
To keep things rolling, Volvo will launch more plug-in hybrids as a bridge.
Both Volvo and Polestar support the EU's goal to ban new gas and diesel cars from 2035—unlike BMW and Mercedes, who have voiced worries about how such a ban could affect the market.