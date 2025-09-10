Volvo's CEO predicts all cars could be electric by 2035 Auto Sep 10, 2025

Volvo's CEO Hakan Samuelsson projects that all cars could be electric by around 2035—a big shift from gas engines.

Even though Volvo's EV sales have dipped this year, Samuelsson is confident the industry is moving toward an all-electric future.

The company has adjusted its plans: instead of aiming to go fully electric by 2030, it now targets 90 to 100% of its sales to be either electric or plug-in hybrid by the end of this decade.