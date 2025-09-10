Next Article
Royal Enfield's FF.C6 electric bike wins Red Dot Design Award
Royal Enfield's new electric bike, the FF.C6, recently grabbed the Red Dot Design Concept Award.
Inspired by the classic 1940s Flying Flea used in World War II, this win highlights how Royal Enfield is blending its iconic heritage with a modern electric twist.
Bike is set to hit roads by 2026
The FF.C6 sports a forged aluminum exoskeleton frame and a magnesium battery case with cool-looking fins.
Its updated girder fork keeps some old-school mechanics visible while making steering smoother.
The FF.C6 is set to hit roads by 2026, alongside another model called the S6.