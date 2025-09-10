India aims to become world's largest automobile market in 5 years
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just revealed India's big goal: to become the world's largest automobile industry within five years.
He pointed out that a skilled workforce and major international car brands are already fueling this growth.
The Indian auto sector's value jumped from ₹14 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore recently, showing some serious momentum.
EVs and flex-fuel vehicles at the forefront
India isn't just chasing size—it's also pushing for cleaner rides.
The country is ramping up electric vehicle (EV) production and promoting flex-fuel engines to cut down on imported oil.
Gadkari shared that India can now make up to 60,000 electric busses a year, aiming for 1 lakh soon.
Plus, new cars can run on E20 petrol (with just minor tweaks), helping lower emissions and support homegrown energy sources like sugarcane-based ethanol.