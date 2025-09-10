India aims to become world's largest automobile market in 5 years

EVs and flex-fuel vehicles at the forefront

India isn't just chasing size—it's also pushing for cleaner rides.

The country is ramping up electric vehicle (EV) production and promoting flex-fuel engines to cut down on imported oil.

Gadkari shared that India can now make up to 60,000 electric busses a year, aiming for 1 lakh soon.

Plus, new cars can run on E20 petrol (with just minor tweaks), helping lower emissions and support homegrown energy sources like sugarcane-based ethanol.